'Evangeline’s Stocking Drive' giving back to hospitalized children in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — ‘Tis the season to give and a non-profit organization is no stranger to the giving spirit.

Kindred Promise has an annual stocking drive called ‘Evangeline’s Stocking,’ that launched in 2019.

The charity is where kids can donate stocking stuffers to parents and children that are in the hospital during the holidays.

This year, the charity is making its way to Southeast Texas.

Evangeline’s stocking started off as just an idea.

Three-year-old Evangeline Dusenberry once spent 12 days in the hospital during the holidays.

While in the hospital, Evangeline received an outpour of support.

Cofounder and mother to Evangeline, says that their community showed their support to Evangeline by dropping off things she could do from the hospital bed.

That inspired Evangeline to show the same support by bringing gifts and spreading love to all sick children during the holidays.

The charity will use donations to provide painting and drawing supplies, playdoh and any other sensory items to fill stockings for southeast Texas children in recovery.

Pediatric ER Nurse, Connie Wiltz says that these are the types of items that they can play with their hands and see with their eyes.

“It really will help their spirit and lift them up emotionally and that emotional help will really help them overall get over their physical elements," said Wiltz.

It’s a $35 donation to sponsor a child for the holidays.

The Southeast Texas Director of Evangeline’s Stocking Drive, Biguita Hernandez Smith says that the charity is still taking donations until tomorrow for next year’s stocking drive.

"If you still want to sponsor, please do because what we're doing is putting it in a kitty for next year,” said Hernandez-Smith.

Volunteers are needed Monday to help stuff stockings and on Wednesday to help hand out stockings.

Stocking Sorting & Stuffing

Monday, December 19, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Beaumont Community Players, 4155 Laurel Avenue, Beaumont

Delivery of Stockings

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, 3080 College Street, Beaumont