2 suspects wanted after caught on camera burglarizing Pine Forest Baptist Church

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects they say, stole several items from Pine Forest Baptist Church near Vidor.

The break-in happened on November 30, 2022 at 3 p.m., not long after the Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Old First Orange Baptist Church both fell victim.

Investigators do not believe the most recent break-in is related to the October burglaries.

Deputies say in the case of Pine Forest Baptist, someone approached the food pantry in a red vehicle, was in the building for two to three minutes and walked out with a bag.

In that bag was a laptop worth about $500.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney says people have been reaching out with tips, narrowing down their search.

"We do get a lot of tips from the Facebook page, and some from Crimestoppers, as well as some confidential sources that we have on the street," Mooney said.

Officials hope these tips will lead to an arrest and prevent another church from becoming a target.

Back in in early November, 12News spoke with Brianna Manning, a board member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

"You don't want to see another church victimized, or another business or anything like that, it's disheartening," Manning said.

The Sheriff's Office says the holiday season is the time to take some extra precautions.

"Normally during the holidays, our thefts do pick up. It is a steady trend, around the holidays," Mooney said.

But Mooney has faith that his team can solve this case.

"Like I said it's still under investigation, and still kind of early, but we are going to do our best to make sure it's taken care of," he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

