One dead after shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex, suspect at large

A man is dead after being shot at the Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday claimed the life of a man.

It happened at the Avery Trace Apartments, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. A suspect in the shooting is still at large.

Witnesses on the scene told 12News that they heard multiple gunshots after a possible altercation in the parking lot of the apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365 .

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

