x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead after shooting at Port Arthur apartment complex, suspect at large

A man is dead after being shot at the Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur.
Credit: EJ Williams
One person is dead after shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday claimed the life of a man. 

It happened at the Avery Trace Apartments, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. A suspect in the shooting is still at large.

Witnesses on the scene told 12News that they heard multiple gunshots after a possible altercation in the parking lot of the apartments in the 4000 block of FM 365 .

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App 

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Body of missing boat operator found during search at Boomtown USA RV Resort, no foul play suspected

Before You Leave, Check This Out