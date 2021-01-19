Woman dies after being hit by I-10 traffic near Texas Louisiana state line Monday night

The woman was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup and then appears to have been hit by several other cars, Texas DPS said in a news release.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A woman has died after being hit by traffic on Interstate 10 near the Texas-Louisiana state line Monday night.

The accident happened about 7:45 p.m. on I-10 eastbound between Simmons Drive and the Sabine River just west of the Texas-Louisiana state line, witnesses said.

The woman was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup and then appears to have been hit by several other cars, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, Davis said.

Traffic is backed up for several miles around the crash, witnesses said.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Travel Information Center are closed, Davis said.

Texas DPS has not released an estimated time of when the freeway will reopen, Davis said. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and can expect delays.

