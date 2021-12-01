Beaumont City Council votes to lower speed limit for parts of Major Drive

Council members proposed a change to the speed limits for parts of the road with the hope of reducing the number of crashes in the area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont will soon enforce reduced speed limits along Major Drive after City Council members met Tuesday to discuss lowering the speed limit for parts of the road, among other items on the agenda.

A July 2020 study from the Texas Department of Transportation showed an excessive number of crashes on Major Drive (FM 364) from Tram Road to Folsom Road.

Council members and TxDOT proposed a change to the speed limits for parts of the Major Drive with the hope of reducing the number of crashes in the area.

The following speed limits and speed zone boundaries have been changed as of Jan. 12, 2021.

North and South 50 mph from the centerline of Tram Road to a point 470 feet north of the centerline of Manion Drive.

North and South 45 mph from a point 470 feet north of the centerline of Manion Drive to a point 74 feet south of the centerline of White Road.

North and South 35 mph from a point 74 feet south of the centerline of White Road to a point 265 feet north of the centerline of Brighton Street. North and South 35 mph

North and South 45 mph from a point 265 feet north of the centerline of Brighton Street to a point 300 feet south of the centerline of Washington Boulevard.

North and South 55 mph from a point 300 feet south of the centerline of Washington Boulevard to a point 58 feet north of the centerline of IH-10 west entrance and exit ramps.

From a point 58 feet north of the centerline of IH-10 west entrance and exit ramps to the centerline of S.H. 124 (Fannett Road). North and South 45 mph