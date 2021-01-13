Two drivers killed in head-on collision near Tyler, Hardin County line Tuesday night

Both drivers died at the scene, and DPS says there is no estimation about when lanes will reopen

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Two drivers have died after a Tuesday night crash on US 69 in Tyler County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a pickup collided head-on with another vehicle just north of the Hardin-Tyler County line.

Both drivers died at the scene according to troopers. Neither vehicle had other passengers.

All traffic lanes of 69 are shut down, and DPS said there is no time estimation as to when they will reopen.

From a DPS news release:

At approximately 9:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to multiple vehicle crash on US 69 in Tyler County. The crash occurred just North of the Hardin-Tyler County line.

The preliminary DPS investigation indicates that this was a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Moore at the scene. Additional information on the deceased victims is not available at this time.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

All northbound and southbound traffic lanes of US 69 at the Hardin-Tyler County line are closed. There is no time estimation as to when the roadway will reopen to traffic. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

This is an active crash scene and any additional information will be released tomorrow.