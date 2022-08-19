Lamar volleyball ramping up for season opener

Lamar to open season at home August 26

BEAUMONT, Texas — The start to the 2022 regular season is quickly approaching and the Lamar University volleyball team is putting the final touches on preseason workouts. Big Red took another step toward the start of a new campaign with a Red and White intrasquad scrimmage Thursday afternoon at McDonald Gym.

The Cardinals broke off into two teams – Red and White – and played three sets with the White squad winning two of the three.

First-year LU head coach Brandon Crisp was able to get a look at his young squad in match-like scenarios with several of his younger players stepping up.

“I liked what I saw today,” said LU head coach Brandon Crisp. “We had a very high energy level throughout the match. Right now, we’re focusing on just continuing to put into play what we’ve learned the last two weeks. We’re staying focused on the fundamentals as well. We’re getting there, and we’re moving in the right direction but keep in mind we have a lot of new players so we’re also still getting to know each other.”

Sophomore Paige Dugan led all players with nine kills to go along with a service ace. Sophomore transfer Nylah Encalade also had a strong performance burying eight attacks to go along with four blocks.

Junior Tytiana Johnson and freshman Alexa Hayes each chimed in with seven kills, while Hayes added a team-high four service aces. In addition to the seven kills, Johnson also recorded seven blocks.

Junior Giselle Santini finished the day with three aces, including two in the second set that saw her team rattle off a five-point run to close out the second set.