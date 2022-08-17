Area teams beat the stormy forecast with Wednesday night scrimmages

Local teams get in final tune ups before storms roll in

BEAUMONT, Texas — With stormy conditions forecasted for Southeast Texas Thursday and Friday, a few area teams moved up their final scrimmages to Wednesday night.

In Beaumont ISD'S Memorial Stadium, West Brook and Nederland went toe-to-toe on a humid evening.

During the controlled portion the Bruins first teamers took it to Nederland early, outscoring the Bulldogs with a pair of touchdowns while shutting out the black and gold.

Things would be flipped when changes were made by both teams, as Big Ned outscored the Brook by the same score.

The teams would then switch things up with a pair of live quarters. Nederland quarterback Adam Trosclair and West Brook QB Roy Thomas Jenkins showed poise as the teams ended the night with a 14-14 tie.

While things were even on the scoreboard, West Brook will need to clean things up as they finished with three turnovers in the red zone.

They'll open the season next week at home against Houston Lamar, while Nederland will travel to West Orange-Stark.

Meanwhile West Orange-Stark and Vidor got together for their annual scrimmage at Dan R. Hooks Stadium.

The Mustangs defense was clicking on all cylinders under first year Head Coach Hiawatha Hickman. When the dust settled, West Orange-Stark outscored the Pirates, 21-0.