409Sports Two-A-Days: West Brook Bruins

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dave Campbell’s Texas football picked the West Brook Bruins fifth in district, missing the playoffs, after losing some manpower on their roster.

“Our slogan’s make it personal, so yeah we’ve read the headlines, the magazines and all that,” said Bruins head coach Chuck Langston.

“Obviously we lost a lot of talent to seniors last year," said Coach Langston. "We’ll start with Bryce Anderson and you can go down the list. We’re gonna be very young. Got a lot of sophomores and juniors that are starters, so we’re gonna be a young football team. Not a big senior class at all. We do have playmakers in the senior class just not a whole lot of numbers in the senior class. We’re gonna be a young football team but that’s exciting. We expect big thing from ‘em.”

This season’s Bruins are lead by sophomore quarterback Roy Thomas Jenkins who peaked some interest when he transferred from Kelly Catholic. As a freshman, Jenkins threw for 2,216 yards and completed 62% of his passes.

“Roy’s a sophomore," said Coach Langston. "He’s mature beyond his years. He’s a guy that has tremendous work ethic. He wants to be really good."

"We got a lot of offense in, so we haven’t done anything different," said Coach Langston. "If there’s somethings that he doesn’t like, plays that he doesn’t like or maybe passing concepts he’s not comfortable with, we’ll scale it down, but right now we’ve thrown it all at him and we’re just gonna kind of see where he is. I just think with his work ethic and the way he approaches everything, he’s gonna be prepared and we’ve gotta play well around him.”

West Brook football is using its young talent to its advantage and letting the fresh faces better the program.

“Yeah, I think we’re making it about ourselves," said Coach Langston. "It’s all about the Bruins. It’s all about the process. It’s all about attacking each day and getting better."

"Not so much worried about our opponent," said Coach Langston. "My challenge to our guys is, ‘Did we get a day better?’ That’s really what we’ve been preaching. Trust the process. I know you hear it all the time but we’re just controlling what we can control. We don’t control anything but how we react and react every day and how our attitude, and are we ready to come to work every day and give it our best, so we just want to get one day better.”

WEST BROOK BRUINS

2021 Record: 5-5, 2-4

District Finish: 5th

State Championships: (1) 1982

State Championship Appearances: (2) 1982, 2018

Playoff Appearances: 26