Cardinals excel in Texas Collegiate League

Several Cardinals have continued their baseball season in the Texas Collegiate League.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With summer in full swing several Lamar University baseball players are taking advantage to hone their skills on the field. Several Cardinals have continued their baseball season in the Texas Collegiate League, with two – Zach Williams and incoming Cardinal Peyton Havard – named to the 2023 TCL All-Star game.

Williams, a rising senior for the Red and White, competes for the Brazos Valley Bombers where he has posted 1-0 record with a 2.53 earned run average in 10.2 innings with 17 strike outs to just seven walks. He also has two saves on the season.

Havard, a native of Bridge City, Texas who transfers to LU from UL Lafayette, is currently a pitcher for the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Havard has a 2-1 record with a 2.14 ERA in 29.1 innings. He has struck out 19 batters to just five walks on the season. All six of his appearances have come in a starting role.

The 2023 TCL All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, July 5th, from Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m., but the finals of the TCL Home Run Derby will begin at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the two TCL All-Stars, several other Cardinal pitchers are having strong seasons in the TCL. Rising senior Gavin Green has recorded 16 strikeouts in a 21.1 innings pitched. Three of his six appearances have come as a starter for the Baton Rouge Rougaroo. Incoming Houston transfer, Logan Hamm is 0-1 with a 2.34 ERA in 7.2 innings pitched with two saves for the Cane Cutters. He has struck out 10 batters on the season. At the plate he has 10 hits, including a double and a home run. He has scored 12 runs, driven in six, with a stolen base and 19 walks.