Beaumont United athletic trainer named National Athletic Trainer of the Year

The National Athletic Trainers' Association recognized Danae Tuhn as the Secondary Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves are no stranger to championships with their back-to-back State Championship titles.

That success wouldn't be possible without work behind the scenes by the Timberwolves athletics staff.

The Timberwolves have added another accolade to their list as Beaumont United's athletic trainer Danae Tuhn, Coach D, was named the National Athletic Trainers' Association's Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Tuhn is originally from Iowa. She started working at BISD in 2012 as the Ozen High School Athletic Trainer.

Tuhn says every year is special because of the coaches she gets to work with.

"It's great to be recognized, you know, nationally as the Secondary Athletic Trainer of the Year," Tuhn said. "I just hope to keep doing what I'm doing and spreading the word, doing what I can do to help keep athletic trainers in the school systems."

Tuhn has been on several successful teams throughout her years at BISD. The Timberwolves' recent State Championships fill her with pride because she says it's a testament to her skill as well.