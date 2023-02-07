Beaumont United athletic trainer named National Athletic Trainer of the Year

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves are no stranger to championships with their back-to-back State Championship titles.
That success wouldn't be possible without work behind the scenes by the Timberwolves athletics staff.
The Timberwolves have added another accolade to their list as Beaumont United's athletic trainer Danae Tuhn, Coach D, was named the National Athletic Trainers' Association's Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Tuhn is originally from Iowa. She started working at BISD in 2012 as the Ozen High School Athletic Trainer.
Tuhn says every year is special because of the coaches she gets to work with.
"It's great to be recognized, you know, nationally as the Secondary Athletic Trainer of the Year," Tuhn said. "I just hope to keep doing what I'm doing and spreading the word, doing what I can do to help keep athletic trainers in the school systems."
Tuhn has been on several successful teams throughout her years at BISD. The Timberwolves' recent State Championships fill her with pride because she says it's a testament to her skill as well.
"I just work behind the scenes," Tuhn said. "When it comes to the boys being on the court winning the championship, I'm the one who does everything behind the scenes so they're able to play 100% on that court."