Orangefield softball assistant coach named Texas High School Coaches Association's Assistant Coach of the Year

Lady Bobcat's Sarah Nash was recognized as the Assistant Coach of the Year after Orangefield's successful season.

ORANGE, Texas — The Texas High School Coaches Association named Orangefield Bobcat's Sara Nash as the Region 5 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Coach Nash and her sister Orangefield softball head coach Rebekah Ragsdale led the Lady Bobcats to their first fourth-round playoff appearance in school history.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bobcats, top ranked 3A Grand View Lady Zebras eliminated Orangefield, but with a younger roster, both Coach Nash and Coach Ragsdale have said this is only the beginning.

In a statement to 409Sports today, Coach Nash credits her players' abilities as the reason she received the award.

"I’m honored to have been nominated and selected for this award as I take pride in my role as an assistant," Coach Nash said. "I have the opportunity to foster and cultivate relationships, and I love that I get to teach and strengthen my players knowledge of the game."