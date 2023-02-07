Orangefield softball assistant coach named Texas High School Coaches Association's Assistant Coach of the Year

ORANGE, Texas — The Texas High School Coaches Association named Orangefield Bobcat's Sara Nash as the Region 5 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.
Coach Nash and her sister Orangefield softball head coach Rebekah Ragsdale led the Lady Bobcats to their first fourth-round playoff appearance in school history.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bobcats, top ranked 3A Grand View Lady Zebras eliminated Orangefield, but with a younger roster, both Coach Nash and Coach Ragsdale have said this is only the beginning.
In a statement to 409Sports today, Coach Nash credits her players' abilities as the reason she received the award.
"I’m honored to have been nominated and selected for this award as I take pride in my role as an assistant," Coach Nash said. "I have the opportunity to foster and cultivate relationships, and I love that I get to teach and strengthen my players knowledge of the game."
"This award reflects our kids ability to take instruction, apply it, and execute it on the field," Coach Nash said. "I love my role in the Lady Bobcat softball program, and I’m thankful to represent the program with this award."