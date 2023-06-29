Snell finishes as finalist for Buster Posey Award

Lamar senior catcher among best in the nation

BEAUMONT, Texas — Not only one of the best catchers in Lamar University history, Ryan Snell will go down as one of the best players in program history as he wrapped up his career as a finalist for the 2023 Buster Posey Award, which is handed out annually to the national collegiate catcher of the year by the Wichita Sports Commission.

Snell was one of three finalists for the 2023 award joining Kyle Teel (Virginia) and Jack Payton (Louisville). Teel received the award Thursday evening at the awards presentation by the Wichita Sports Commission.

Becoming the first Cardinal in program history to be named finalist for the award, which was formerly called the Johnny Bench Award, Snell posted a .317/.412/.654 slash line this past season with a 1.066 OPS. He ended his senior year second in the conference with 17 home runs and ranked among the league’s top 10 in RBIs (58) and total bases (136).

The Hardin, Texas native just missed tying the school’s single-season home run record by one in 2023.

A 2023 America Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-American, Snell’s defensive numbers dwarfed the other two finalist. Snell threw out nearly 60 percent of would-be base stealers (20-of-34) – well above the national average – and was near the top in the Southland Conference in fielding percentage as he was also named to the conference’s 2023 all-defensive team.