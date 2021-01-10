Bay Area Christian High School's Smith Nave makes the the week 6 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Bay Area Christian High School's Smith Nave.

The week six game of the week featured Jasper High School at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 8-7 loss at Vidor, while LCM took down the second ranked private school in Texas, Houston Kinkaid.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.

While this is a non-district matchup there is still plenty excitement expected with LCM trying to defeat Jasper for the first time since 1979.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 8-7 loss at Vidor, while LCM took down the second ranked private school in Texas, Houston Kinkaid.

Here's our 409Sports YouTube playlist which will be updated with all the show's clips...

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Jasper Bulldogs (1-2) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-1)

Series: Jasper leads 25-2-1

Last Meeting: 2020, Jasper 35-0

First Meeting: 1970, Jasper 21-6

Last LCM Win: 1979, LCM 10-7

Streak: Jasper 7 wins

Season Results

Jasper Bulldogs

at Port Neches-Groves, L 14-7

vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 33-3

at Vidor, L 8-7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

at West Orange-Stark, L 33-20

at Katy Jordan, W 32-6

vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20