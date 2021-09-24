Colmesneil's Treston Horton put the spin move on Overton in the week 5 Play of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Colmesneil High School's Treston Horton.
The week five game of the week featured Nederland High School at Port Neches-Groves High School for Mid-County Madness.
The premier rivalry of Southeast Texas will take center stage Friday night when Nederland and Port Neches-Groves play the 98th edition of Mid-County Madness.
The annual grudge match will also serve as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
(10) Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0) at
Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)
Series: PNG leads 52-38-7
Last Meeting: 2020, PNG 22-21
Last Nederland Win: 2017, Nederland 36-35
First Meeting: 1925, Nederland 6-0
Streak: PNG 3 Wins
Season Results
Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0)
vs West Orange-Stark, W 14-6
at Houston Austin, W 41-6
vs Silsbee, W 41-34 (OT)
Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)
vs Jasper, W 14-7
vs Beaumont United, W 21-17
at Tomball, L 42-25
History
1925: Nederland 6-0
1925: PNG 13-7
1926: PNG 6-0
1926: PNG 6-0
1927: Tie 0-0
1927: PNG 22-0
1928: Nederland 31-0
1928: Nederland 25-0
1929: PNG 20-0
1929: PNG 26-0
1930: PNG 6-0
1930: Tie 0-0
1931: PNG 32-0
1932: PNG 21-0
1933: PNG 7-0
1934: PNG 20-0
1935: PNG 27-6
1936: Nederland 20-19
1937: Nederland 13-0
1938: PNG 14-0
1939: Nederland 6-0
1940: Tie 0-0
1941: PNG 2-0
1942: Nederland 14-0
1943: Tie 7-7
1944: Nederland 18-0
1945: Nederland 39-12
1946: PNG 35-3
1947: PNG 71-0
1948: PNG 38-7
1954: Nederland 27-24
1955: Nederland 34-6
1956: Nederland 19-6
1957: Nederland 40-14
1958: PNG 36-22
1959: Nederland 14-0
1960: Nederland 27-6
1961: PNG 14-12
1962: Nederland 21-12
1963: PNG 22-21
1964: Nederland 22-6
1965: Tie 0-0
1966: PNG 16-15
1967: PNG 6-0
1968: Tie 35-35
1969: PNG 20-19
1970: PNG 15-14
1971: PNG 51-13
1972: PNG 38-0
1973: PNG 29-6
1974: PNG 20-17
1975: PNG 28-6
1976: PNG 20-3
1977: PNG 35-14
1978: PNG 22-3
1979: PNG 14-9
1980: PNG 35-0
1981: PNG 12-0
1982: PNG 49-0
1983: PNG 28-7
1984: Nederland 13-7
1985: PNG 3-0
1986: Nederland 21-12
1987: Tie 14-14
1988: Nederland 29-0
1989: PNG 41-7
1990: PNG 27-0
1991: PNG 23-6
1992: PNG 54-0
1993: Nederland 28-14
1994: Nederland 28-25
1996: PNG 17-14
1997: Nederland 28-7
1998: PNG 28-7
1999: PNG 31-8
2000: Nederland 21-19
2001: Nederland 42-10
2002: Nederland 22-19
2003: PNG 23-14
2004: Nederland 19-13
2005: Nederland 35-28
2006: Nederland 31-24
2007: PNG 28-16
2008: Nederland 41-21
2009: PNG 23-7
2010: Nederland 39-32
2011: Nederland 24-21
2012: Nederland 37-12
2013: Nederland 21-17
2014: Nederland 35-28
2015: Nederland 30-27
2016: PNG 41-21
2017: Nederland 36-35
2018: PNG 34-21
2019: PNG 27-21
2020: PNG 22-21