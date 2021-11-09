East Chambers High School's Jacoby Perrault connects with KK Morris for the week 3 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to East Chambers High School's Jacoby Perrault and KK Morrison.

The week three game of the week featured East Chambers High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School.

Fort the second-straight week the 409Sports Blitz is heading to a rivalry grudge match.

Friday night East Chambers will travel to Hamshire-Fannett for the 48th Rice Bowl!

Last season the Buccaneers protected their home turf with a 49-39 win to get within one win of tying the all-time series.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-1)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-23

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-39

Last East Chambers Win: 2019, 26-19

2021 Results

East Chambers (1-1)

WK 1: West Rusk, L 38-14

WK 2: Brookshire Royal, W 52-13

Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)

WK 1: LCM, L 26-6

WK 2: Houston Wheatley, W 56-14