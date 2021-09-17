Newton High School's Maliek Woods connects with Trinis Wash for a TD in the week 4 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

NEWTON, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Newton High School's Maliek Woods who connected with Trinis Wash for a touchdown.

The week four game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Newton High School.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

(#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-1) at

(#3 3A-DII) Newton Eagles (2-0)

Series: WOS leads 8-3

Last Meeting: 2020, WOS 70-0

First Meeting: 1988, WOS 24-0

Last Newton Win: 2019, 20-14

2021 Results

West Orange-Stark

Nederland, L 14-6

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 33-20

Newton

Woodville, W 42-26

Kirbyville, W 54-0