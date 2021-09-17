Newton High School's Maliek Woods connects with Trinis Wash for a TD in the week 4 Play of the Week

NEWTON, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Newton High School's Maliek Woods who connected with Trinis Wash for a touchdown.
The week four game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Newton High School.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
(#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-1) at
(#3 3A-DII) Newton Eagles (2-0)
Series: WOS leads 8-3
Last Meeting: 2020, WOS 70-0
First Meeting: 1988, WOS 24-0
Last Newton Win: 2019, 20-14
2021 Results
West Orange-Stark
Nederland, L 14-6
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 33-20
Newton
Woodville, W 42-26
Kirbyville, W 54-0
