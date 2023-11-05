Orangefield softball freshman named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

ORANGE, Texas — Charlee Sanches is an Orangefield softball freshman, but if you looked at her stats this season, you wouldn’t have guessed it.



“She hasn’t played like a freshman, we’re starting four we’ve got five total right now and that’s what we told them in the beginning of the year. If we’re gonna be successful, you can’t play like a freshman. She hasn’t," Orangefield softball coach Rebekah Ragsdale said. She put up great numbers for us. Everything we could possibly ask for from her.”



Just this last week, Charlee had five hits, a double, a home run, an RBI WITH four scored runs.



“Well I hope that I always have an impact on the team with every game," Charlee Sanches said. "Even when I’m not having my best hitting I hope I contribute defensively or pitching. Just always contribute at least something.”



It’s that attitude that makes Orangefield athletics proud to have her around.



“Just across as a program, as an athletic program at Orangefield, we’re excited about Charlee," Coach Ragsdale said. "She’s also a pitcher. She hasn’t seen a ton of innings in district but I know through the summer and into the season next year she’s gonna develop into that role, especially her junior and senior year for us, and I just know she’s gonna work. She’s gonna give it everything she has so it’s only up from here for her.”



This may only be year one for Charlee but she already has her sights set on the end goal.



“I would love to have the opportunity to play at a college, at any level," Sanches said. "I think it’d be really fun experience and meet some different people.”



“Her work ethic and just her demeanor and the way she carries herself on a day to day basis, in the classroom, and just as a human being I think she’s gonna, a lot of good things are gonna come her way and she’s gonna deserve all of them,” Coach Ragsdale said.