High School Baseball Area Round/Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached the second week of the UIL and TAPPS baseball playoffs in the Lone Star State. Check back through the week for updated scores and highlights.
Good luck to the last eight teams representing the 409!
4A Area Baseball
#24 Vidor vs #15 Bullard
All games at Lufkin
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Friday 6:00 pm
G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or #8 Carthage
4A Area Baseball
Bridge City vs #10 Lufkin Hudson
All games at Jasper
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 4:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Silsbee or #7 Spring Hill
4A Area Baseball
Silsbee vs #7 Spring Hill
G1: Thursday 4:30 pm, Lufkin Hudson
G2: Friday 7:00 pm, Hallsville
G3: Saturday 7:00 pm, Jasper (if necessary)
Winner vs Bridge City vs #10 Lufkin Hudson
3A Area Baseball
#23 Woodville vs #19 Boling
All games at Navasota
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs New Waverly or Diboll
3A Area Baseball
#3 Orangefield vs Brazos
All games at Crosby
G1: Thursday 7:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday TBA (if necessary)
Winner vs #6 Central Heights or Danbury
1A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball
Brookeland vs Slocum
All games at Nacogdoches
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Friday 7:00 pm
G3: Saturday 7:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Chester or #4 Kennard
1A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball
Chester vs #4 Kennard
All games at Cleveland
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm
G2: Friday 6:00 pm
G3: Saturday 6:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Brookeland or Slocum
TAPPS DII Regional Baseball
#10 Kelly vs #18 The Woodlands Christian
Monday 6:00 pm, Rice University
Winner vs Second Baptist or #6 Lutheran South