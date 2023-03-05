High School Baseball Area Round/Regional Quarterfinal Schedule

Eight local baseball teams remain on the road to State

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — We have reached the second week of the UIL and TAPPS baseball playoffs in the Lone Star State. Check back through the week for updated scores and highlights.



Good luck to the last eight teams representing the 409!

4A Area Baseball

#24 Vidor vs #15 Bullard

All games at Lufkin

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Huffman Hargrave or #8 Carthage

4A Area Baseball

Bridge City vs #10 Lufkin Hudson

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 4:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Silsbee or #7 Spring Hill

4A Area Baseball

Silsbee vs #7 Spring Hill

G1: Thursday 4:30 pm, Lufkin Hudson

G2: Friday 7:00 pm, Hallsville

G3: Saturday 7:00 pm, Jasper (if necessary)

Winner vs Bridge City vs #10 Lufkin Hudson

3A Area Baseball

#23 Woodville vs #19 Boling

All games at Navasota

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 1:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs New Waverly or Diboll

3A Area Baseball

#3 Orangefield vs Brazos

All games at Crosby

G1: Thursday 7:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday TBA (if necessary)

Winner vs #6 Central Heights or Danbury

1A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball

Brookeland vs Slocum

All games at Nacogdoches

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 7:00 pm

G3: Saturday 7:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Chester or #4 Kennard

1A Regional Quarterfinals Baseball

Chester vs #4 Kennard

All games at Cleveland

G1: Thursday 6:00 pm

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 6:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Brookeland or Slocum