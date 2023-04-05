High School Softball Regional Quarterfinal/Regional Semifinal Schedule

Five local teams remain the high school softball playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five local teams remain as we head into the third week of the UIL Playoffs.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hamshire-Fannett and Orangefield will compete in the Regional Quarterfinals while Brookeland and Chester will face each other in the 1A Regional Semifinals.

Good luck to all of our local teams!

4A Regional Quarterfinals Softball

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty

G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland

G2: Friday 5:00 pm, Bridge City

G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs #10 Burnet or Salado

4A Regional Quarterfinals Softball

Hamshire-Fannett vs #1 Bullard

G1: Thursday 5:30 pm, Lufkin

G2: Friday 5:30 pm, Jasper

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm, Lufkin (if necessary)

3A Regional Quarterfinals Softball

Orangefield vs #10 Pollok Central

All games at Jasper

G1: Thursday 6:30 pm

G2: Friday 7:30 pm

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Lexington or #1 Grandview