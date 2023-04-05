High School Softball Regional Quarterfinal/Regional Semifinal Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five local teams remain as we head into the third week of the UIL Playoffs.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Hamshire-Fannett and Orangefield will compete in the Regional Quarterfinals while Brookeland and Chester will face each other in the 1A Regional Semifinals.
Good luck to all of our local teams!
4A Regional Quarterfinals Softball
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Liberty
G1: Thursday 6:30 pm, Cleveland
G2: Friday 5:00 pm, Bridge City
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs #10 Burnet or Salado
4A Regional Quarterfinals Softball
Hamshire-Fannett vs #1 Bullard
G1: Thursday 5:30 pm, Lufkin
G2: Friday 5:30 pm, Jasper
G3: Saturday 2:00 pm, Lufkin (if necessary)
3A Regional Quarterfinals Softball
Orangefield vs #10 Pollok Central
All games at Jasper
G1: Thursday 6:30 pm
G2: Friday 7:30 pm
G3: Saturday 2:00 pm (if necessary)
Winner vs Lexington or #1 Grandview
1A Regional Semifinals Softball
#8 Brookeland vs Chester
G1: Thursday 6:00 pm, Woodville
G2: Friday 5:30 pm, Cleveland
G3: Following Game 2 (if necessary)
Winner vs #10 Saltillo or Neches