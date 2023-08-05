The Kelly Bulldogs are State Bound!

Kelly is headed to the TAPPS Division II State Tournament

HOUSTON — The Kelly Bulldogs baseball team is State bound!

Kelly exploded for four runs in the seventh inning to blow open a tight game on the way to a 6-1 win over district rival The Woodlands Christian.

409Sports Athlete of The Week Rhett Knox went the distance, giving up only four hits.

Offensively the Bulldogs were led by Gage Lawdermilk who went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Next up, another district rival in the TAPPS Division II State Semifinals. Kelly will face defending State Champion Houston Second Baptist.