Liberty High School's Colby Ewing sacks Jasper QB Zikeice Simmons in the week 5 Hit of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week five "Hit of the Week" goes to Liberty High School's Colby Ewing who sacked Jasper quarterback Zikeice Simmons.
The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School.
Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.
Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.
MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard
It's been a long time since West Orange-Stark has lost a district game. October 9, 2009 to be exact.
Friday night the Mustangs will put their 61-game district winning streak on the line when they visit undefeated Silsbee.
Ironically the Tigers were the last district foe to beat West Orange-Stark when they topped the Mustangs 13-7 in 2009.
West Orange-Stark will also be looking to avoid their first three game losing streak since 2001 after dropping their last two outing to Port Neches-Groves and Newton.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
West Orange-Stark (2-2) at Silsbee (4-0)
Friday 7:30 pm, Tiger Stadium
Series: WOS leads 26-5
First Meeting: 1986, WOS 24-7
Last Meeting: 2021, WOS 45-20
History
1986: WOS 24-7
1987: WOS 32-8
1990: WOS 20-13
1991: WOS 28-26
1992: WOS 33-0
1993: Silsbee 20-14
1994: WOS 22-7
1995: WOS 34-13
1998: WOS 17-0
1998: Silsbee 21-20 (Bi-District)
1999: WOS 26-9
2002: WOS 23-9
2003: WOS 41-6
2006: WOS 20-13
2007: WOS 17-6
2008: WOS 14-7 (OT)
2009: Silsbee 13-7
2010: WOS 36-8
2011: WOS 24-13
2012: WOS 26-12
2013: WOS 27-0
2014: WOS 35-0
2015: WOS 49-28
2016: WOS 51-2
2017: WOS 34-17
2018: WOS 24-21
2018: Silsbee 19-9 (State Quarterfinal)
2019: WOS 17-9
2019: Silsbee 35-28 (State Quarterfinal)
2020: WOS 36-6
2021: WOS 45-20
Season Results
West Orange-Stark (2-2)
Nederland, W 32-0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 38-32
Port Neches-Groves, L 27-6
Newton, L 24-21
Silsbee (4-0)
Vidor, W 48-7
Huffman Hargrave, W 48-14
Nederland, W 24-16
Brazosport, W 49-20