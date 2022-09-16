LC-M High School's Gianni Huffman shuts down a Kinkaid run in the week 4 Hit of the Week

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week four "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School's Gianni Huffman.

The week four game of the week featured Orangefield High School at Woodville High School.

The 409Sports Blitz headed north to Woodville's Eagle Stadium for the Game of The Week!

Realignment in February sent Woodville (2-1) out of their traditional district and replaced them with Orangefield (2-1) when the Bobcats dropped to 3A-DI.

This scenario mean Friday night's non-district battle could serve as a playoff preview between the Eagles and Bobcats.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Orangefield Bobcats (2-1) at Woodville Eagles (2-1)

Friday 7:30 pm, Eagle Stadium

Series: Orangefield leads 14-7

First Meeting: 1933, Woodville 99-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Orangefield 21-7

SERIES HISTORY

1933: Woodville 99-0

1982: Orangefield 31-20

1983: Woodville 20-0

1988: Orangefield 12-7

1989: Woodville 21-14

1992: Orangefield 31-30

1993: Woodville 26-19

1994: Orangefield 29-12

1995: Orangefield 58-40

1996: Woodville 8-0

1997: Orangefield 19-7

1998: Orangefield 38-20

1999: Orangefield 31-17

2000: Orangefield 33-20

2001: Orangefield 29-26

2010: Orangefield 27-17

2011: Orangefield 28-6

2016: Woodville 41-7

2018: Woodville 43-14

2019: Orangefield 31-0

2021: Orangefield 21-7

SEASON RESULTS

Orangefield (2-1)

vs Bridge City, W 28-9

vs Legacy Sports Science, L 40-30

vs Shepherd, W 42-26

Average Points Per Game: 33.3

Average Points Surrendered Per Game: 25.7