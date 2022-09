Silsbee will travel to Nederland for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

Silsbee will put their undefeated record on the line in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

NEDERLAND, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Mid-County for the Game of The Week!

The Nederland Bulldogs (0-2) will look to upset state-ranked Silsbee (2-0) after showing improvement against Port Arthur Memorial in Week 2.

Meanwhile the Tigers have been on a tear. Led by highly touted recruit Dre'lon Miller, Silsbee has outscored their two opponents, 96-21.

Silsbee Tigers (2-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Bulldog Stadium

Series: Nederland leads 33-13-2

First Meeting: 1934, Silsbee 7-0

Last Meeting: 2022, Nederland 41-34 (OT)

Last Silsbee Win: 2019, 43-27