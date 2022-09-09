Beaumont United's Joseph Thomas stings the Yellowjacket's Joseph Palmero in the Hit of the Week

Check out this week's hit of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week three "Hit of the Week" goes to Beaumont United High School's Beaumont United's Joseph Thomas.

The week three game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Nederland High School.

The Nederland Bulldogs (0-2) will look to upset state-ranked Silsbee (2-0) after showing improvement against Port Arthur Memorial in Week 2.

Meanwhile the Tigers have been on a tear. Led by highly touted recruit Dre'lon Miller, Silsbee has outscored their two opponents, 96-21.

Silsbee Tigers (2-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Bulldog Stadium

Series: Nederland leads 33-13-2

First Meeting: 1934, Silsbee 7-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Nederland 41-34 (OT)

Last Silsbee Win: 2019, 43-27

