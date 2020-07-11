409Sports highlights week 11 of SE Texas HS football, Vidor High School at Lumberton

The #409Sports Blitz will broadcasts LIVE from the game of the week Friday nights.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz after the late news.

The week 11 game of the week features Vidor High School at Lumberton High School.

Major playoff implications are on the line tonight and it's real simple, you win and you're in.

Vidor started the season ranked in the top 25 in the state and felt like a shoe-in for the postseason, but after losing three out of their last four district matchups, coach Mathews and his team are fighting for their playoff lives.

Meanwhile the Raiders, who were also projected to make the playoffs, kept their postseason dreams alive after narrowly defeating Splendora last week 29 - 28.

