Ernest Ceasar, III named Built Ford Tough 3A Player of The Week

East Chambers senior earns statewide honor

WINNIE, Texas — It is a common term in sports. Dynamite comes in small packages. Out at East Chambers there is a running back that has a small frame that is putting up some big numbers.

At 5' 6, he's been underestimated at times.

"It's like everyone think I couldn't do something cause my size, but once they see me play they be like wait he can really do something."

Ernest Ceasar, III torched Woodville for a combined 400 yards and five touchdowns to earn the Built Ford Tough Class 3A State Player of The Week.

"It was a lot of emotion because I feel like I've been working for it a lot, and I finally got recognized."

Head Coach Russ Sutherland was thrilled to see the senior's hard work pay off.

"He had a great game and he's having a great season right now, but to put those numbers up against a very good Woodville team, I was glad he was able to get that honor. And we're looking at it also as a team honor. You know our guys up front do a good job of blocking for him and they're just as excited as he is about getting the award."

Before the season started Ceasar changed his number to twenty, which of course was worn by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders who only stands 5' 8. The choice of number was not coincidence.

"Everything he do, I really try to do it because I knew he was the best of his time. So I just wanted to bring it back."

Sutherland can see very similar styles between the two.

"There's a lot of similarities in their game. Very shifty, but also strong. I mean third is fast and he's quick and shifty, but he's also very strong. He runs through a lot of would-be tacklers also."

And with this being his senior year, there only one thing left to accomplish.