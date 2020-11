Buccaneers sail into postseason undefeated

WINNIE, Texas — East Chambers is sailing into the 3A-Division I playoffs with a perfect record after thumping Tarkington 42-6 in Winnie Thursday night.

The Buccaneers head into the postseason at (9-0, 6-0), while the Longhorns year comes to an end with a record of (3-6, 1-5).