409 Sports Blitz Bonus Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Beaumont United

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some weeks are so good that they deserve a bonus Game of The Week.
We had plans to be in Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium Friday night for a huge game between Port Arthur Memorial and Beaumont United. There was just one small problem...the game was on a Thursday night.
So while we won't be able do our show at this one, it does deserve some extra attention.
Port Arthur Memorial rolls into this one with a perfect record. If it wasn't for a miraculous rally by Port Neches-Groves, the Timberwolves would also be undefeated for the season.
Both teams are undefeated though where it counts, District 9-5A-DI. We'll have the highlights of this one tonight on 409Sports.
409Sports Bonus Game of The Week
Port Arthur Memorial (5-0, 3-0) at Beaumont United (3-1, 3-0)
Series: Tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Beaumont United, 35-6
Last PA Memorial Win: 2018, 10-3
On The Line: Sole possession of 1st place in 9-5A-DI
SEASON RESULTS
Port Arthur Memorial Titans
at Port Neches-Groves, W 38-32 (OT)
at Barbers Hill, W 27-23
*at La Porte, W 26-3
*vs Goose Creek Memorial, W 20-13
*at Galveston Ball, W 35-21
(*District)
Beaumont United Timberwolves
vs Port Neches-Groves, L 40-37
vs Baytown Sterling, W 38-7
*at Galveston Ball, W 32-14
*at Friendswood, W 26-16