409 Sports Blitz Bonus Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Beaumont United

Titans and Timberwolves to battle for first place

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some weeks are so good that they deserve a bonus Game of The Week.

We had plans to be in Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium Friday night for a huge game between Port Arthur Memorial and Beaumont United. There was just one small problem...the game was on a Thursday night.

So while we won't be able do our show at this one, it does deserve some extra attention.

Port Arthur Memorial rolls into this one with a perfect record. If it wasn't for a miraculous rally by Port Neches-Groves, the Timberwolves would also be undefeated for the season.

Both teams are undefeated though where it counts, District 9-5A-DI. We'll have the highlights of this one tonight on 409Sports.

409Sports Bonus Game of The Week

Port Arthur Memorial (5-0, 3-0) at Beaumont United (3-1, 3-0)

Series: Tied 1-1

Last Meeting: Beaumont United, 35-6

Last PA Memorial Win: 2018, 10-3

On The Line: Sole possession of 1st place in 9-5A-DI

SEASON RESULTS

Port Arthur Memorial Titans

at Port Neches-Groves, W 38-32 (OT)

at Barbers Hill, W 27-23

*at La Porte, W 26-3

*vs Goose Creek Memorial, W 20-13

*at Galveston Ball, W 35-21

(*District)