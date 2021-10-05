Silsbee High School takes on West Orange-Stark in the Band of the Week contest for week 7

Each week you can make your voice heard by casting your vote for the best band in our head-to-head poll!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Silsbee High School band against the West Orange-Stark High School band.

Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.

The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.

Don't miss your chance to vote!

The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Dan R. Hooks Friday night for 11-4A-Divison II showdown between Silsbee and West Orange-Stark.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-1) are coming off a hard-fought 20-7 win over Liberty, while West Orange-Stark (4-1, 2-0) blasted Hardin-Jefferson, 54-7.

This will mark the 31st meeting between the two schools with West Orange-Stark leading the series, 25-5.

While that might seem lopsided, the two teams have split their past four matchups with the Tigers knocking the Mustangs out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

West Orange-Stark will be putting their 58-game district winning streak on the line that dates back to October 9, 2009. On that night Silsbee edged the Mustangs, 13-7.