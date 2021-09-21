Nederland High School takes on Port Neches-Groves in the week 5 Band of the Week contest

Each week you can make your voice heard by casting your vote for the best band in our head-to-head poll!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week for week five of high school football in Southeast Texas matches the Nederland High School band against the Port Neches-Groves High School band.

This week features the Mid-County Madness edition of the Band of the Week!!

Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.

The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.

Here's some stats on LAST WEEK's Game of the week...

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

(#4 4A-DII) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-1) at

(#3 3A-DII) Newton Eagles (2-0)

Series: WOS leads 8-3

Last Meeting: 2020, WOS 70-0

First Meeting: 1988, WOS 24-0

Last Newton Win: 2019, 20-14

2021 Results

West Orange-Stark

Nederland, L 14-6

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 33-20

Newton

Woodville, W 42-26

Kirbyville, W 54-0