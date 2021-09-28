Jasper High School takes on Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the Band of the Week contest for week 6

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Jasper High School band against the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School band.
Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.
Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.
The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.
Don't miss your chance to vote!
Season Results
Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0)
vs West Orange-Stark, W 14-6
at Houston Austin, W 41-6
vs Silsbee, W 41-34 (OT)
Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)
vs Jasper, W 14-7
vs Beaumont United, W 21-17
at Tomball, L 42-25
History
1925: Nederland 6-0
1925: PNG 13-7
1926: PNG 6-0
1926: PNG 6-0
1927: Tie 0-0
1927: PNG 22-0
1928: Nederland 31-0
1928: Nederland 25-0
1929: PNG 20-0
1929: PNG 26-0
1930: PNG 6-0
1930: Tie 0-0
1931: PNG 32-0
1932: PNG 21-0
1933: PNG 7-0
1934: PNG 20-0
1935: PNG 27-6
1936: Nederland 20-19
1937: Nederland 13-0
1938: PNG 14-0
1939: Nederland 6-0
1940: Tie 0-0
1941: PNG 2-0
1942: Nederland 14-0
1943: Tie 7-7
1944: Nederland 18-0
1945: Nederland 39-12
1946: PNG 35-3
1947: PNG 71-0
1948: PNG 38-7
1954: Nederland 27-24
1955: Nederland 34-6
1956: Nederland 19-6
1957: Nederland 40-14
1958: PNG 36-22
1959: Nederland 14-0
1960: Nederland 27-6
1961: PNG 14-12
1962: Nederland 21-12
1963: PNG 22-21
1964: Nederland 22-6
1965: Tie 0-0
1966: PNG 16-15
1967: PNG 6-0
1968: Tie 35-35
1969: PNG 20-19
1970: PNG 15-14
1971: PNG 51-13
1972: PNG 38-0
1973: PNG 29-6
1974: PNG 20-17
1975: PNG 28-6
1976: PNG 20-3
1977: PNG 35-14
1978: PNG 22-3
1979: PNG 14-9
1980: PNG 35-0
1981: PNG 12-0
1982: PNG 49-0
1983: PNG 28-7
1984: Nederland 13-7
1985: PNG 3-0
1986: Nederland 21-12
1987: Tie 14-14
1988: Nederland 29-0
1989: PNG 41-7
1990: PNG 27-0
1991: PNG 23-6
1992: PNG 54-0
1993: Nederland 28-14
1994: Nederland 28-25
1996: PNG 17-14
1997: Nederland 28-7
1998: PNG 28-7
1999: PNG 31-8
2000: Nederland 21-19
2001: Nederland 42-10
2002: Nederland 22-19
2003: PNG 23-14
2004: Nederland 19-13
2005: Nederland 35-28
2006: Nederland 31-24
2007: PNG 28-16
2008: Nederland 41-21
2009: PNG 23-7
2010: Nederland 39-32
2011: Nederland 24-21
2012: Nederland 37-12
2013: Nederland 21-17
2014: Nederland 35-28
2015: Nederland 30-27
2016: PNG 41-21
2017: Nederland 36-35
2018: PNG 34-21
2019: PNG 27-21
2020: PNG 22-21