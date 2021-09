West Orange-Stark takes on Newton High School in the week 4 Band of the Week contest

Each week you can make your voice heard by casting your vote for the best band in our head-to-head poll!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week for week four of high school football in Southeast Texas matches the West Orange-Stark High School band against the Newton High School band.

Make your voice heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.

The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.

Here's some of our previous bands of the week from this year and past seasons...

A little about last week's 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-1)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-23

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-39

Last East Chambers Win: 2019, 26-19

2021 Results

East Chambers (1-1)

WK 1: West Rusk, L 38-14

WK 2: Brookshire Royal, W 52-13

Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)

WK 1: LCM, L 26-6

WK 2: Houston Wheatley, W 56-14