BEAUMONT, Texas — Drivers in Southeast Texas aren't complaining about the recent trend in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in Beaumont and Port Arthur has dropped almost 25 cents in the last month.

The first report of coronavirus was reported around the new year--and some say it isn't a coincidence.

Dr. James Slaydon, Lamar University Chair of Economics and Finance, helped shed some light on what could be leading to the changes.

Annual gas price trends are a factor.

"In the summer, a lot of traveling gas goes up and in the winter, with the north and heating oil, we have it go up. Then, in the following spring it goes down," Slaydon said.

Since the beginning of the year, the average gas price nationally and in the state of Texas has gone down roughly 15 cents according to GasBuddy.

But does the coronavirus outbreak in China also have an effect on fuel prices?

"Expectations for the output in China are dropping significantly, which means the Chinese demand for oil is going to go down," Slaydon said.

China is one of the world's largest importers of oil.

Slaydon says the uncertainty of the economy in China, and the number of sick people contribute to the falling crude oil prices.

It's now more than 5 dollars cheaper per barrel than early 2019.

The number of people traveling also affects the price you're paying.

"The normal travel season this summer is probably going to be less, worldwide and nationally, just because with everybody being a little bit afraid of what's going on," Slaydon said.

It seems the coronavirus does affect the drop in gas prices, but is it the sole reason? 12News can verify the internet claims are partially true.

The coronavirus may have some impact, but Slater says it's certainly not the sole factor.

