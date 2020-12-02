BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident became an assault with a deadly weapon after several shots were fired Wednesday morning.

Police were called by a driver around 7 a.m. who told them that they and another car were struck by a pickup truck in what police described as a road rage incident along U.S. Highway 69.

Dispatchers told the caller to pull off the highway so that an officer could meet them and take a report according to police.

When the caller exited the highway the pickup continued to follow them according to police.

The driver, followed by the pickup, ended up driving east on Plant Road until the pickup driver lost control and wrecked in the 5000 block of Plant Road more than two miles from the highway exit.

The first driver then called police again to report their location.

Before officers arrived the driver of the pickup got out of the truck and fired several shots but no one was hit police said.

When officers arrived they took the pickup driver into custody and discovered that the driver may have been intoxicated according to police.

The pickup driver was arrested and police plan to file charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault.

The name of the pickup driver, who may face more charges, has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

