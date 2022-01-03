Here's the Southeast Texas primary races headed to a runoff in May

Election day for runoff elections is May 24.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Runoff elections appear to be a common denominator among races across Southeast Texas and the state after Tuesday’s primary election.

In Southeast Texas at least eight races appear to be headed to a runoff election in May 2022 along with several state races.

In Jefferson County, Democrats Joseph Trahan and Christian Hayes will have a runoff to decide who will face Republican Jacorion Randle in the race for Texas State Representative for District 22.

Trahan received 5,023 votes, or 48% while Hayes received 4,426 votes or 43% of the vote. Lisa Weber received 915 votes.

In Texas a candidate must have more than 50% of the total votes or the race will go to a runoff between the top two candidates.

Joe Deshotel, who had held the seat for the past 20 years, did not run for reelection.

In the Republican race for Jefferson County Precinct Two Commissioner Cary Erickson and Alex Rupp will face each other in a runoff.

Erickson received 2,180 votes , or 35% and Rupp received 2,157 votes while Shaun Miller received 1,941 votes.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Julia Rodriguez in the general election.

In Hardin County's Republican race for Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Rod Ousley and Brandi Stutts appear to be headed for a runoff.

Ousley received 995 or 43% of the vote while Stutts received 882 or 43% of the vote. Tray Tate received only 175 votes.

There is no Democrat running for the office so the runoff election will likely decide who wins the office.

All but one of Tyler County's five contested Republican races are headed to runoff elections.

In the race for Tyler County Judge Melissa Riley, who got 40% or 1,612 votes, will face Milton Powers, who received 39% or 1,555 votes. Richard "Kooter" Shaw got 815 votes.

The winner will face Democrat Wesley Whitman in the general election.

County treasurer Leann Monk will be defending her office against Maegan Rains Odom. Monk, the incumbent, got 1,540 or 40% of the vote while Rains received 1,354 votes or 35%. Elizabeth Grammer got 925 votes.

There is no Democrat running for the office so the runoff election will likely decide who wins the office.

In the Precinct Two Commissioner race, incumbent Stevan Sturrock will seek to hold his office in a runoff against Doug Hughes.

Sturrock received 37% or 372 votes while Hughes got 29% or 293 votes. John Mitcham and Herbert Morrell received 221 and 130 votes.

There is no Democrat running for the office so the runoff election will likely decide who wins the office.

Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore will attempt to stay in office in a runoff against Henry Sawyer Jr.

Moore received 42% or 383 votes compared to Sawyer's 40% or 370 votes. Jason Hicks got 370 votes.

There is no Democrat running for the office so the runoff election will likely decide who wins the office.

In Newton County the race for county judge will go to a runoff as the incumbent Kenneth Weeks looks to defend his office against Ronnie Cochran.

Cochran got 49% or 1,409 votes while Weeks received 42% or 1,2300 votes.

There is no Democrat running for the office so the runoff election will likely decide who wins the office.

In state level races several may be headed to a runoff including the Republican race for Attorney General.

Republican George P. Bush has forced a runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s trying to hang onto his job while under the cloud of an FBI investigation.

Paxton was ahead Tuesday night as the top vote-getter in a crowded race but failed to capture the more than 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff.

The winner will face either Rochelle Garza or Joe Jaworski who will be facing each other a Democratic runoff.

Election day for runoff elections is May 24; early voting begins May 16 and runs through May 20.

