Texas Attorney General race could wind up in runoff between Paxton and one of these 3 GOP challengers

In a recent debate, George P. Bush and Eva Guzman went after each other’s records and legal qualifications, while Louie Gohmert targeted incumbent Ken Paxton.

AUSTIN, Texas — A recent debate between Republican Texas attorney general candidates turned into an all-out brawl as Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman attacked each other.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert targeted incumbent Ken Paxton, who declined to participate.

Bush and Guzman went after each other’s records and legal qualifications, with both candidates dropping their ceremonial titles and addressing each other by first name throughout the debate. Bush called Guzman a “gutter politician,” while Guzman said Bush was “entitled” and angry that she had jumped into the race.

Gohmert took advantage of Paxton’s absence to hammer the incumbent on an FBI investigation into allegations of bribery and abuse of office and present himself as a conservative alternative without the baggage.

Paxton has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout the campaign but does not appear to have enough support to avoid a runoff. That has set his three challengers, who are all within striking distance of one another, into a frenzy to increase their support.

On Thursday, Paxton was at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Orlando.

He said, she said

The debate, held in Austin five days before election day on Tuesday, was organized by The Texas Tribune, Spectrum News and The Dallas Morning News.

The attacks began less than a minute into the debate when Bush took the final part of his allotted time to say Guzman had engaged in negative campaigning.

“She’s run a multimillion-dollar attack maligning my character, impeaching my track record and, of course, going after my wife,” Bush said. “Eva Guzman, you’ve crossed the line. You can go after me but you can’t go after my family. I look forward to this discussion to show you that you are a gutter politician.”

Bush’s campaign said Guzman’s camp had referenced the company of Bush’s wife in a negative mailer implying conflicts of interest.

Guzman came right back, saying Bush had lied about her in his ads by saying she did not support former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“He knows that’s been part of my plan. It was on my website,” she said. “There is no room in Texas for another lying attorney general.”

Hurricane Harvey

Guzman also criticized Bush for his handling of federal recovery funds for Hurricane Harvey, which a Republican Harris County commissioner has called incompetent.

“Millions of Houstonians are in harm’s way because George mishandled the distribution of Harvey funds,” she said. “George gave millions of Harris County residents zero.”

Bush dismissed the criticisms as “gutter politics” and said Democratic leaders in Harris County squandered the funds provided to them by the federal government while he has built thousands of homes for people affected by the 2017 hurricane.

Paxton and FBI investigation

One of the things the three challengers agreed on was that Paxton needs to go.

Gohmert stayed out of the fight between his two opponents on stage and set his sights on Paxton. From his first answer, he needled the incumbent for not showing up to debates and public events with the other candidates.

“It’s because he is under indictment for fraud,” Gohmert said, referring to a seven-year-old securities fraud case that is ongoing and adding that Paxton is also under FBI investigation. “He’s likely going to be indicted after the primary when we can’t replace him.”

Gohmert compared his record to Paxton’s.

“I’ve been a prosecutor, I’ve been a litigator at all levels,” he said. “I have much more experience.”

In the final months of the campaign, Paxton appears to have recognized Gohmert’s threat among conservative voters and began running negative TV ads against him in Gohmert’s home region of East Texas. A week before the election, Paxton ran TV ads that blasted Gohmert for missing hundreds of votes in Congress during his 17 years in office.

Gohmert brushed off those criticisms at the debate.

“That’s coming from an attorney general that’s under indictment and has lied repeatedly,” he said.

Gohmert said those were mostly procedural votes and he still gets an “A+” with voters for the votes he has taken.

'Ken, I know you're watching'

Bush also chided Paxton for his absence, saying he was evading conservative voters.

“Ken, I know you’re watching, you’re sitting there on your couch,” he said. “When are you going to come out of the shadows?”

For months, Paxton’s opponents have blasted him for his legal troubles, which they see as signs that he is too distracted to effectively carry out his duties. Eight of Paxton’s former top deputies accused him of bribery and abuse of office, which the FBI is now investigating. Paxton has also been under indictment since 2015 on securities fraud charges.

With legal clouds hanging over his candidacy, Paxton is a prime target for Democrats in the general election. Bush and Gohmert said if Paxton wins, the Republicans would essentially hand the general election to Democrats.

Abortion, gender-affirming care

On the issues, all three challengers were mostly in agreement. They said they would defend Texas’ new abortion restrictions approved by the Legislature last year, agreed with Gov. Greg Abbott’s floated idea of clemency for Austin police officers charged with using excessive force during a social justice protest last summer and agreed with Paxton’s recently issued legal opinion that called gender-affirming care for transgender children child abuse.

Bush and Gohmert criticized Paxton’s lawsuit to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in four battleground states.

Bush said it was “frivolous” and said he was “clearly trying to save his own you-know-what” by trying to get a pardon from former President Donald Trump. Gohmert said the state had no standing to file the suit but Paxton filed it to distract people from the abuse of office accusations from his former top deputies.

On Biden's win over Trump

When asked if they believed President Joe Biden had won the election, Bush and Guzman raised their hands, with Guzman saying it was “undetermined, but yes, he’s our president.”

Gohmert said: “I don’t know whether he did or not.”

Just days before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a year ago, an assessment by Capitol Police intelligence analysts, obtained and first reported by Politico, flagged Gohmert’s comments on a right-wing news network as potentially encouraging violence in response to the 2020 election.

Gohmert subsequently said on air: “The ruling would be that you got to go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and [Black Lives Matter]," the Tribune reported.

In a statement provided to Politico, he said that he had “not encouraged and unequivocally do not advocate for violence.”

Democrats on the ballot

We're also following the Democratic side of the ballot, where Lee Merritt, Rochelle Garza, S. 'T-Bone' Raynor, Joe Jaworski and Mike Fields are running. You can read up more on that race there.