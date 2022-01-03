Democratic candidates to compete in runoff for Texas State Rep. District 22 after primary results

Whoever wins will face Republican Jacorion Randle in November.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The race for State Representative District 22 will likely head to a runoff after the votes for two top democratic candidates didn't reach the majority needed for a win.

Three democrats decided to run in an effort to keep the seat blue.

As of Tuesday night, Joseph Trahan was in the lead with 48% of the votes and Christian “Manuel” Hayes was trailing closely with 43% of the votes. Lisa Weber, a Beaumont school teacher and advocate for education, was also competing for the state seat.

The primary election results left Manuel and Hayes competing in a runoff.

Hayes is the current chief of staff representative to Representative District 22 Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont. Hayes served in that role for 10 years, and before that was a district director, an assistant clerk a caseworker with Deshotel.

Deshotel announced in mid-November that he was retiring after his 11th term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Hayes previously told 12News one of his priorities is better healthcare for Texans.



“We're the fastest-growing state in the Union, but we're 42nd as far as in development, as far as ensured Texas that needs to change. We leave so much money on the tables,” Hayes said.



Trahan is the former chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party. He told 12News he's looking to improve infrastructure and drainage systems to prevent flooding.



“Advocate for the allocation of resources, meaning tax dollars to come to this area to help fund projects on behalf of drainage District six and seven,” Trahan previously told 12News.

Trahan was elected as the youngest countywide officeholder in Jefferson County in March of 2020 when he became the chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party.

He is a graduate of Hamshire-Fannett High School and the University of Texas at Austin.

Trahan is a fifth-generation Jefferson County resident with deep ties to the community and is the son of Sergeant Howard J. Trahan of the Beaumont Police Department.

In Jefferson County 28,938 of 146,956 registered voters cast ballots for a turnout of 19.69%.