Alex Rupp, Cary Erickson headed to runoff election for Precinct Two County Commissioner race

The candidates said the close race shows how qualified and close to the community all of them are.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two Republican candidates are headed to the runoff race for Precinct Two County Commissioner to decide who will face the sole Democratic candidate in the general elections.

"I've never personally seen a race this tight," Alex Rupp, Precinct Two County Commissioner candidate, said. "It is a nail biter to be involved in it from the inside."

The race between Republican candidates Alex Rupp, Cary Erickson and Shaun Miller was a tight one. Election results were delayed because the county officials needed to count tickets from the ballot boxes.

Erickson gained 35% of the Republican vote, and Rupp gained 34% of the Republican vote. The winner of the runoff race will face Julia Rodriguez in the general election as she is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

Rupp said he somewhat expected the results to be close and believes the decision must have been hard for the voters.

"I think this really goes to show how qualified and how hard the vote was for everyone in this community," Rupp said. "I'm close with Shaun. I'm friends with Cary. We all know alot of the same people."

At the end of day, Rupp believes Erickson, Miller and himself all want the same thing, to see the county flourish and thrive,

"I think at the end of the day, all three of us want what's best for the county," Rupp said. "We want to do what's right for the county and that's why we all got in it. So, we're trying to do what's best for the county, do what's best for the citizens."

This was Rupp's first time running, and he said he learned a great deal from his opponents, who are also his friends.

"This was an absolute learning experience," Rupp said. "I enjoyed most parts of it. One of the parts I really enjoyed was getting to know the candidates a little bit better."

The tight race brought a steady stream of voters to the Herbert Library in Port Neches on Tuesday. All three candidates said they have a mutual respect for one another and believe they each bring something unique to the table.