JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman in the custody of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on theft charges has died according to a spokesperson.

Leeann Navarro was found unresponsive in her cell at 1:40 a.m. according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

The 31-year-old had two outstanding felony warrants from Jefferson County and Harris County.

CPR was immediately performed according to the release. Navarro was pronounced dead and Judge Collins ordered an autopsy.

The Jail Commission was notified along with the Texas Rangers, which is part of protocol according to the release.

According to 12News archives, Navarro's death is the fifth in-custody death reported in the last six months for Jefferson County.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

