PORT NECHES, Texas — A 60-year-old Winnie man is dead following a fall Saturday afternoon at a Port Neches ship yard.

Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett has ordered an autopsy that investigators hope will give clues as to what led to the man’s fall. The results are expected by Tuesday.

An official told 12News it happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the Sterling Shipyard located at 906 Main Street. It is believed the fall was accidental, but the circumstances remain under investigation.

12News will not release the name of the victim until the family has been notified. The name of the victim has not been released as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

