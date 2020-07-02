BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas man who was recently arrested as a suspect in the robbery and assault of a man in a Beaumont motel room has died.

Joshua Allen Sees, 22, died in a Southeast Texas hospital on Wednesday February 5, 2020, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in Hardin County Saturday night, February 1, 2020 and was the fourth person arrested in the January assault case according to Beaumont Police.

Sees had been booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility following his arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery in the case .

He was also charged with felony escape after trying to get away following his arrested according to police.

Sees, who was being held in a cell by himself due to the nature of his charges, attempted to commit suicide in his cell on Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office.

RELATED: Fourth arrest made after man sexually assaulted, robbed in Beaumont motel room

Jailers making their rounds discovered him and they and medical staff initiated CPR immediately and were able to resuscitate him the release said.

He was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas Hospital where he remained until he died on Wednesday the release said.

Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy and Sees’ in-custody death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Investigation by Texas Rangers is a standard procedure per Texas Commission on Jail Standards and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Policy the release said.

Sees was born in Michigan and had recently moved to Southeast Texas according to his obituary on the Farmer Hill Funeral Home website.

Hannah Bryan of Lumberton, Dylan Beaumont of Lumberton, and Lauren Redman of Beaumont were also arrested in connection with the crime.

The victim called police just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report the assault. It happened at Americas Best Value Inn at 1155 IH-10. An officer learned that the victim had used a website to find a prostitute.

Investigators say when the victim arrived, he was confronted by two men and two women. Over the next several hours, he was bound, assaulted, robbed and threatened with death by the four suspects according to police.

Police say the victim was made to get into his own vehicle with the suspects. They dropped him off in a park in the 3900 block of Delaware

