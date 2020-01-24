BEAUMONT, Texas — A man sentenced for his third DWI has died in custody at a Southeast Texas hospital.

Joseph Postula, 49, of Port Arthur died at 4:41 a.m. Friday morning in a Southeast Texas hospital after being transported there earlier in the week from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

While being booked at the jail on Tuesday on a DWI charge Postula was evaluated by medical staff who determined that he was too ill to be booked into the jail the release said.

Postula had been sentenced to six years on probation for the DWI but was required to spend 10 days in jail before starting his probation according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

He was admitted to the hospital after being transported from the jail. His family has been notified of his death the release said.

Texas Rangers were notified of Postula’s in-custody death as part of standard procedure in such cases.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release…

On Tuesday, 01/21/2020, 49 year old Joseph Postula of Port Arthur was sentenced for his third DWI. He was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility to be booked in.

During the initial book-in process, he was evaluated by medical staff as protocol. It was determined that he was too ill for the book in process to continue.

Postula was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted.

This morning at 4:41 a.m., Postula passed away at the hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.

As per jail standards, the Jail Commission was notified as well as the Texas Rangers.

Postula’s family has been notified as well.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

