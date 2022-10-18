x
Woman charged with intoxication assault, driving without a license in Orange County

Gabrielle Lashone Jordan, 32, was originally charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her charge was upgraded when she was indicted in March.
Credit: Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — A woman was booked into the Orange County Jail Monday on charges of intoxication assault and driving without a license.

Gabrielle Lashone Jordan, 32, is currently being held on a $10,300 bond.

Jordan was indicted on March 9, 2022, for charges related to a November 5, 2020 crash.

Judge Rex Peveto in the 163rd District Court signed the warrant when Jordan was originally charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

She was arrested but later bonded out.

During her indictment, her charge was upgraded to intoxication assault. 

In 2019, Jordan pleaded guilty and received five years probation for endangering a child.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

