Federal gun charge added for man facing intox manslaughter charge in off-duty death of Jefferson County deputy

He could face up to 15 years in federal prison if he's convicted on the gun charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas man accused of intoxication manslaughter for hitting and killing an off-duty deputy who was mowing his lawn is now facing a federal gun charge.

Michael David Miller, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2022, on a federal charge of "possession of a firearm by a prohibited person," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on October 12, 2022.)

Miller could face up to 15 years in federal prison if he's convicted on the gun charge the release said.

He was previously indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge, on October 12, 2022, for the death of of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.

Lee, who was a longtime deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, was off-duty and mowing the grass near his home along Burrell-Wingate Road when he was struck and killed on a Saturday evening in July 2022.

Miller is accused of being intoxicated while driving a 2015 Toyota 4Runner and striking Lee.

Deputies on the scene in July noticed that while Miller was being treated his speech “sounded slurred” and his eyes “appeared blood-shot and glassy” according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the 4Runner that deputies say Miller had been driving was searched, they found a handgun according to the affidavit.

The gun charge was transferred to the U.S. Attorney's Office in July where it was investigated as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods program according to an October 2022 news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The program works with all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence the release said.

Deputies on the scene in July 2022 also learned that Miller told medics at the scene that he drank a 30 pack of beer and smoked marijuana before he began driving that day, according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.