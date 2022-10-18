x
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville

Capt. Joey Jacobs suspects this was not a random act of violence and believes the community is not in danger.
Credit: EJ Williams

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. 

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, Captain Joey Jacobs told 12News. The victim is in stable condition. 

Deputies do have a person of interest in mind, but at this time, a suspect is not in custody.

Capt. Jacobs suspects this was not a random act of violence and believes the community is not in danger. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

