Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, Captain Joey Jacobs told 12News. The victim is in stable condition.

Deputies do have a person of interest in mind, but at this time, a suspect is not in custody.

Capt. Jacobs suspects this was not a random act of violence and believes the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

