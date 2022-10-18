'Fostering Forum' to connect potential, current foster parents Tuesday night

Individuals and organizations in the Southeast Texas community who are on the frontlines of foster care are expected to come together at the event.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is holding a "Fostering Forum" Tuesday night for current foster parents or anyone interested in becoming a foster parent.

The forum, which is being billed as a place for potential foster parents to connect and serve with current foster parents, will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Individuals and organizations in the Southeast Texas community who are on the frontlines of foster care are expected to come together at the event to help prospective foster parents find their best connection determine their next step.

Prospective foster and adoptive parents can be single or married according to the Texas DFPS website.

Here's the basic qualifications foster parents must meet...

Be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults

Complete an application

Share information regarding their background and lifestyle

Provide relative and non-relative references

Show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)

Agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members

Allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household

Attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

In addition to the basic requirements, foster parents must:

Have adequate sleeping space.

Allow no more than 6 children in the home including your own children or children for whom you provide day care.

Agree to a nonphysical discipline policy.

Permit fire, health and safety inspections of the home.

Vaccinate all pets.

Obtain and maintain CPR/First Aid Certification.

Obtain TB testing as required by the local Health Department for household members.

Attend 20 hours or more of training each year.