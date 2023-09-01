Wildfire near Magnolia Springs community in Jasper County contained, evacuations still in place

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen tells 12News no structures have been reported as destroyed.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire in Jasper County has been contained, but evacuations are still in place.

The fire began in the area of CR 333 in the Magnolia Springs community, according to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

The Jasper County Sheriff's office says FM 1005 is closed between FM 252 and FM 1013 and CR 317 at FM 1005. No incoming traffic is allowed other than emergency response.

Although the fire is 100% contained, evacuations are in place for some homes on CR 332, CR 333, CR 333A and CR 317, according to Allen.

Allen tells 12News no structures have been reported as destroyed.

Due to the wildfire and evacuations, Jasper Independent School District is monitoring bus routes. If a student rides bus 32, trip two and lives on CR 332, 333, 333A, 317, or anywhere on 1005 or south of 1005, they will need to picked up at school.

"Jasper ISD will keep them safe at school until you are able to reach them. Please be safe," district officials said in a release.

The Tri-Community, Kirbyville, Jasper, Beech Grove, Lake Rayburn and Roganville Fire Departments are responding.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.