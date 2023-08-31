x
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by train in Beaumont Thursday evening

The accident happened on Crockett Street and Avenue C.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a train in Beaumont Thursday evening.

The Beaumont Police Department is working the accident that happened on Crockett Street and Avenue C., according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins, Sr. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Beaumont EMS at 6:58 p.m. 

Collins has an ordered an autopsy. The man's name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

