Man in wheelchair struck, killed by train in Beaumont Thursday evening

The accident happened on Crockett Street and Avenue C.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a train in Beaumont Thursday evening.

The Beaumont Police Department is working the accident that happened on Crockett Street and Avenue C., according to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Ben Collins, Sr.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Beaumont EMS at 6:58 p.m.

Collins has an ordered an autopsy. The man's name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.