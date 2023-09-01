Downed powerline caused 15-acre Orangefield fire that left 2,000 residents without power on Wednesday

No evacuations were called and no homes or other structures were damaged due to the fire.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — A fire that burned 15 acres in Orangefield earlier this week has been determined to have been caused by a downed powerline.

A live main powerline fell to the ground and sparked the fire on Wednesday according to Joel Ardoin of the Orange County Emergency Management Department.

About 2,000 Entergy customers in the area were left without power during and after the fire.

It's unclear if the power outage was caused by the line falling or by the fire. 12News is reaching out to Entergy for clarification.

Firefighters from the Orange County Emergency Service District 1, Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department, West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, Little Cypress Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service battled the fire.

The fire burned about 15 acres and no homes or other structures were lost according to Bridge City Assistant Fire Chief Josh Taylor.

No evacuations were called for.

There were over 2,00 residents in the area near the fire without power around 5 p.m. according to Entergy's Power Outage Map but power was restored by about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.